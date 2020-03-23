Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

INO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.91.

INO traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. 15,421,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,925,254. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

