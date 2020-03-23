Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $6,038,052. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPHI opened at $58.59 on Monday. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

