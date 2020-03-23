InPlay Oil Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.25 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IPO. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IPO opened at C$0.05 on Monday. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

