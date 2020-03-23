Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, Kevin Rendino bought 1,142 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450.34.

On Thursday, March 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 6,500 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $10,140.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $9,450.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Kevin Rendino acquired 14,534 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $28,486.64.

On Friday, December 27th, Kevin Rendino acquired 44,366 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,386.90.

180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 204,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,745. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,379,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,978,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded 180 Degree Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.