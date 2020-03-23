Insider Buying: Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) Insider Purchases 832,766 Shares of Stock

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) insider Brett Blundy acquired 832,766 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$848,588.55 ($601,835.85).

Shares of Accent Group stock traded down A$0.21 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, reaching A$0.56 ($0.40). 4,181,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.65. Accent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.20 ($1.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.99. The stock has a market cap of $303.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Accent Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Accent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

