Insider Buying: Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,952,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,702. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aramark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,218,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aramark by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Aramark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.