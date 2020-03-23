Insider Buying: Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $87,825.00.

Arvinas stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.42. Arvinas Inc has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $184,476,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,918,000 after buying an additional 2,009,360 shares in the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,639,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,022,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

