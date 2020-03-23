Insider Buying: Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX:AFG) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX:AFG) insider Malcolm Watkins bought 50,000 shares of Australian Finance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of A$86,900.00 ($61,631.21).

Malcolm Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Malcolm Watkins 48,089 shares of Australian Finance Group stock.

Shares of ASX:AFG traded down A$0.26 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$0.95 ($0.67). The stock had a trading volume of 696,922 shares. Australian Finance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.04 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of A$3.19 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,287.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $204.79 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.45 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.51.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Australian Finance Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Australian Finance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.18%.

