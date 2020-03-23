Insider Buying: Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Buys 236,157 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 236,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16.

On Thursday, March 12th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,452,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,322,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.