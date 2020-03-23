Insider Buying: Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Acquires 2,375 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Harold D. Carter bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $16,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Harold D. Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Harold D. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $12,920.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00.

MNRL traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 610,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $464.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

