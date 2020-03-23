Insider Buying: Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) CEO Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) CEO Peter Hoetzinger bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. 1,259,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,058. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.70). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $67.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Macquarie started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Casinos by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $1,781,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Century Casinos by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Century Casinos by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

