Insider Buying: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Purchases 236,157 Shares of Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc bought 236,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $21.79. 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,870. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $284,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

