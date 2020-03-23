Insider Buying: Excelsior Capital Ltd (ASX:ECL) Insider Buys 249,944 Shares of Stock

Excelsior Capital Ltd (ASX:ECL) insider Leanne Catelan acquired 249,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$298,183.19 ($211,477.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. Excelsior Capital Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of A$1.40 ($0.99).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Excelsior Capital’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Excelsior Capital

Excelsior Capital Limited designs and distributes electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications. It also manages investment portfolio. The company was formerly known as CMI Limited and changed its name to Excelsior Capital Limited in November 2018. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Meadowbank, Australia.

