Insider Buying: Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Buys 225,440 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 225,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $881,470.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 356,849 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,516,608.25.

On Monday, March 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 111,984 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $510,647.04.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 1,134,650 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $4,345,709.50.

FPH traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. 539,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,315. The stock has a market cap of $613.71 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.93. Five Point Holdings LLC has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Five Point had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1,329.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

