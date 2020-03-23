Insider Buying: Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) Insider Purchases 864,159 Shares of Stock

Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) insider Roger Higgins purchased 864,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,196.45 ($17,160.60).

ASX MEP traded down A$261,395.98 ($185,387.22) during trading on Monday, hitting A$0.03 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,464 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $9.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.05. Minotaur Exploration Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.08 ($0.05).

Minotaur Exploration Company Profile

Minotaur Exploration Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, nickel, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in various mineral exploration tenements located in South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia.

