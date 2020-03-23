Insider Buying: Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) insider JoAnne Stephenson purchased 50,000 shares of Myer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,750.00 ($7,624.11).

Shares of MYR stock remained flat at $A$0.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,579,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.35. Myer Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of A$0.74 ($0.52).

About Myer

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.

