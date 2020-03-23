Insider Buying: National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder Acquires 236,564 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 236,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $657,647.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National CineMedia alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, General L.P. Standard acquired 599,246 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,474,145.16.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 731,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,554. The company has a market cap of $214.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 161.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.