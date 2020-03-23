Insider Buying: Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) Insider Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) insider Graham Hodges purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$86,400.00 ($61,276.60).

Regis Healthcare Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.98 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.52 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.64.

Get Regis Healthcare alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Regis Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Regis Healthcare

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.