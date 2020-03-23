Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FSLY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. 1,912,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,508. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 12,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after buying an additional 1,997,618 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,390,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 89.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 266,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,588,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.