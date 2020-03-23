Insider Selling: Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Sells 19,437 Shares of Stock

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31).

LON MONY traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 244.90 ($3.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 312.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 338.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.84. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). On average, research analysts expect that Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC will post 1904.7251931 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.46) price objective (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.88 ($4.69).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

