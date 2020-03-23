Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells 521 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Joe Allanson sold 20 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $3,669.20.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,888,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.64, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

