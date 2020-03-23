Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Director Sells 4,705 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total value of C$173,347.73.

TSE WPM traded up C$2.63 on Monday, hitting C$37.39. 1,731,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$26.50 and a 52 week high of C$45.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

