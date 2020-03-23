Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) is Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Spruce House Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,578,500 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products comprises 0.9% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Installed Building Products worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of IBP traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.65. 451,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,983. The stock has a market cap of $997.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

