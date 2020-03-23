Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce sales of $18.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.11 billion and the lowest is $18.05 billion. Intel posted sales of $16.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $73.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.64 billion to $74.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.04 billion to $77.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

