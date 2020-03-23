Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,637 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $166,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 31,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Intel by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 707,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 325,402 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 46,173,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,049,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

