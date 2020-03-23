Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.31. Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NTLA opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $590.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 760,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 451,102 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,856 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 154,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

