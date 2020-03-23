Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $72.99 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

