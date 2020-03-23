Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,914 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 4.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $32,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $6.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.85. 6,813,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,371. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.