Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $275.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $320.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.84.

INTU stock traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,912. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.76. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,888,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,778,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $610,762,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 525.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

