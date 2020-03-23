Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $310.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INTU. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.84.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $201.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit has a 12 month low of $199.39 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Intuit by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher raised its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.