Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stephens

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 149.43% from the stock’s previous close.

IVC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NYSE IVC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 242,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,467. The company has a market capitalization of $155.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Invacare has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invacare by 4,759.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,536,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 2,484,723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invacare by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,025,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 475,069 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Invacare by 948.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 466,448 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,584,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

