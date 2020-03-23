Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 717,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 159,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 152,788 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,486,000.

BSJK stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $24.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.