Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.01% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,467,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTF stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $88.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

