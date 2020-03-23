Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PICB. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PICB opened at $22.68 on Monday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.