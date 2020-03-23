Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) by 726.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,732 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

IIGD stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

