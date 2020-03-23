Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 31.96% of Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWEM remained flat at $$31.29 on Monday. 6,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $32.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

