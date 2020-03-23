Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 192,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the period. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

