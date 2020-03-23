Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 8.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,298,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,328,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000.

RSP stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,473. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

