Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,057. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

