Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 23rd (AAP, ABBN, AEL, AIMT, ALB, ALO, APLE, APPS, ASC, ASCL)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 23rd:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 18 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 275 ($3.62). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 380 ($5.00). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78). They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $80.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €97.00 ($112.79) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $17.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 215 ($2.83). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 770 ($10.13). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) was given a €54.00 ($62.79) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $45.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 540 ($7.10). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $3.50 to $0.90. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Longbow Research from $351.00 to $378.00.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 150 ($1.97). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $58.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $75.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $44.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $195.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €91.00 ($105.81) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,255 ($16.51) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $14.00 to $4.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $26.50 to $13.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 530 ($6.97). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $320.00 to $310.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 160 ($2.10). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $22.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €41.50 ($48.26) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $57.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $55.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $29.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $115.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 81 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by Pivotal Research from $117.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $34.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $465.00 to $395.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,462 ($19.23) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $74.00 to $42.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $141.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $31.50 to $18.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $115.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €565.00 ($656.98) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $24.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,275 ($29.93) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $8.00 to $1.25. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 405 ($5.33). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $13.50 to $11.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its target price reduced by Pivotal Research from $43.00 to $20.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,310 ($30.39). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $36.00 to $21.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $575.00 to $500.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.21). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $136.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stobart Group (LON:STOB) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 123 ($1.62) to GBX 39 ($0.51). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €84.00 ($97.67) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €39.00 ($45.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 115 ($1.51). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 150 ($1.97). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 760 ($10.00). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WashTec (ETR:WSU) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.