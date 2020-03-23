Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for KeyCorp (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2020 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.25 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/6/2020 – KeyCorp had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/5/2020 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.25 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/28/2020 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

2/6/2020 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – KeyCorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. 16,653,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,317,312. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,256,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 649.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,865,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

