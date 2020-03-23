Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Western Digital (WDC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) recently:

3/20/2020 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/18/2020 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

3/1/2020 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

2/28/2020 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Cascend Securities from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Western Digital had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Western Digital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

1/31/2020 – Western Digital had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $89.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

1/30/2020 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

1/23/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

WDC opened at $31.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Western Digital by 13,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

