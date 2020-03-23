Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 23rd (ABDP, ADVM, AKAAF, AV, BWY, DASTY, FRE, HL, JUST, LGEN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 23rd:

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Get Ab Dynamics PLC alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $171.00 price target on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Ab Dynamics PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ab Dynamics PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.