Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 23rd (AAL, AEMMY, AES, AJG, AMCR, AON, ARMK, ASGTF, ATUS, AWCMY)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Abcam (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 310 ($4.08).

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $104.00.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Man Group (LON:EMG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has GBX 145 ($1.91) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 155 ($2.04).

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 6,800 ($89.45) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 8,100 ($106.55).

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $69.50 price target on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $132.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $154.00.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 335 ($4.41).

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $350.00 target price on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 360 ($4.74).

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $415.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $350.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $220.00.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $153.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 790 ($10.39).

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Pearson (LON:PSON) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 520 ($6.84).

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,430 ($18.81) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,710 ($22.49).

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $108.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $424.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $346.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 650 ($8.55).

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $139.00.

