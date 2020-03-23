Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Capri (CPRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capri (NYSE: CPRI) recently:

3/19/2020 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/3/2020 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Capri had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Capri is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Capri is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Capri stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $51,707,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 17,427.7% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

