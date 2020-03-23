Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Stake Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 894.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRET traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,923. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRET. ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

