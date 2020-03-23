InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Insider Sells A$560,400.00 in Stock

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) insider Richard Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.01 ($9.94), for a total transaction of A$560,400.00 ($397,446.81).

ASX:IVC traded down A$0.80 ($0.57) on Monday, reaching A$12.30 ($8.72). 1,120,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,236. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.53. InvoCare Limited has a 12 month low of A$12.33 ($8.74) and a 12 month high of A$16.77 ($11.89). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$13.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from InvoCare’s previous Final dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. InvoCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.61%.

InvoCare Company Profile

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates 290 funeral locations, and 16 cemeteries and crematoria under various brands. It also offers HeavenAddress, an online memorial community service; LifeArt coffins; and Guardian Plan, a prepaid funeral plan.

