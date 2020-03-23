IONChain Reaches Market Cap of $3.84 Million (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 21% against the dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $581,481.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 623.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.02624590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00187675 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

