Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1,049.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 485,973 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,006,000 after buying an additional 374,736 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,176,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IONS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 56,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,977. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

