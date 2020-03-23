IoT Chain (ITC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.60 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00001250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Kucoin, OKEx and Bibox. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Bibox, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

